The Indian Army has initiated Court Martial against a Captain involved in an alleged encounter where three civilians mistaken to be terrorists were killed in Amshipura village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district in July 2020.

The Army says a Court of inquiry and the summary of evidence indicated the need for “disciplinary proceedings”.

The Court Martial proceedings has been then initiated against Army Captain Bhoopendra Singh.

The three people from Rajouri district of Jammu region — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar — were killed in Shopian district on July 18, 2020, and called as “terrorists”.

But as the protest started and doubts were raised over the alleged killings, the Army promptly constituted a Court of inquiry which found prima facie evidence that the troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

After the news about the fake encounter spread, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had constituted a special investigation team which filed a chargesheet against three people, including Captain Singh, for “staging a fake encounter” in Shopian district and killing three men.

It had alleged that Captain Singh had provided wrong information to his superiors and the police about the recovery made during the encounter.

The other two named by the police in its chargesheet are Tabish Nazir and Bilal Ahmed Lone, both civilians.

The Court of inquiry was followed by the summary of evidence, which was completed in the last week of December 2020.

In October 2020, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the three families and assured them that justice will be done.

