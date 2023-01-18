INDIALIFESTYLE

Court orders DLF to pay Rs 235cr to Noida Authority

NewsWire
In a relief to the Noida Authority, the Supreme Court has dismissed the contempt of court filed by the DLF while ordering the real estate group to pay Rs 235 crore to the civic body.

The Authority in its arguments said that as per the terms of the lease deed signed between the mall management and the Noida Authority, it was stated that if additional compensation is given to anyone related to the land, that amount will have to be paid by the management.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the contempt of court filed by the DLF was dismissed, Noida Authority OSD Kumar Sanjay said.

The matter is related to the land at Sector 18 in Noida on which the DLF Mall of India is built.

The land was bought from a farmer by Reddy Veeranna of Bengaluru 25 years ago.

The authority had ‘wrongly’ acquired the land and gave it to the mall management following which Reddy filed and contested a case.

A few months ago, the Supreme Court, while ruling in Reddy’s favour, had ordered the Authority to pay Rs 361 crore. When the officials of the Authority spoke to Reddy, he agreed to take an amount of Rs 295 crore from it.

Following the orders, the Authority had paid the amount to Reddy.

Later, as compensation for the paid amount, the Noida Authority sent a notice of Rs 245 crore to DLF Mall. On this, the Mall had filed contempt of court.

