Court orders FIR against 7 Gurugram cops

Gurugram, Dec 1 (IANS) On the direction of the Gurugram district court, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against 7 cops in connection with illegally arresting a custom officer.

The victim Amit Rai, custom inspector at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), and his uncle Alok Rai, sub-inspector in the Border Security Force (BSF), had gone to Sahara Mall on December 31, 2017 to celebrate new year.

During the checking at the gate, they had presented their identity cards. But Kapil, a head constable of sector 29 police station, entered into an argument with Amit and dragged him by collar.

Soon, half a dozen colleagues of Kapil arrived there and started thrashing him.

“We kept saying we were government officers posted at the IGIA and the Finance Ministry, but they threatened us saying, “We see inspectors like you everyday,” said Amit.

“The cops detained me at sector 29 police station and snatched from me a gold chain and the wallet containing Rs 10,000. During detention, they verified my identity but still registered an FIR against me under false charge of creating obstruction to cops on duty,” Amit said.

“Next day, they took me to the Gurugram civil hospital for medical check-up and prepared fake report with the help of Dr Yudhvir Singh. The doctor didn’t mention injuries on my body. When court sent me to the judicial custody, the jail doctor spotted 7 injury marks,” Amit said.

By then, Amit’s relatives had moved a bail application in the Gurugram civil court. He was granted bail, six days after the incident.

After the bail, Amit filed an application with the Gurugram Police Commissioner’s office seeking return of the gold chain and wallet containing Rs 10,000, but the police personals refused to help him, he said.

He also met ASI Surendra Singh, who had seized the chain and money, but he refused to return that, said Vinod Rao, lawyer of the victim.

Amit filed a case in the Gurugram district court seeking justice. After 23 months of trail, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court directed the Gurugram Police to register FIR against 7 cops under IPC sections of 166, 166A, 167, 193, 323, 403 and 420, Rao said.

The court also directed the police to investigate the case and submit the report by December 16.

The alleged cops are: ASI Surendra Singh, SI Surender Singh, HC Kapil, HC Kuldeep, HC Sunil, CT Pawan and CT Dushyant.

“We have registered an FIR and investigating the case. No action has been taken against them as guilt is yet to be proved. If found guilty, the department will take strong action against them,” said Karan Goyal, ACP of DLF.

–IANS

str/pcj