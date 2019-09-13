Court orders FIR against Babri litigants

Ayodhya, Sep 18 (IANS) A local court here in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the police to register an FIR against Ram Janambhoomi case litigant Iqbal Ansari for using foul language against Hindus.

Hearing on a petition filed by international shooter Vartika Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, on Tuesday, directed the Ram Janambhoomi police station to file a case against Ansari and inform the court within three days.

Singh had filed the petition under section 156/3 of the CrPC in the court.

“The application filed under section 156(3) of CrPC is accepted. Ram Janambhoomi police station SHO is ordered to file an FIR and file a report in the court within three days,” the court said in its order.

Vartika Singh, in her complaint in the court, alleged that Ansari used foul language for Hindus.

Speaking to reporters Singh alleged that she had gone to Ansari’s home to discuss the Ram Temple issue where some people threatened to kill her.

“Ansari rose in between our talks and said that he had shooters across the country and threatened to get me killed,” she alleged.

“During my talks with Ansari, he said that the law does not have the power to build Ram temple. Ansari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and entire Hindu community are afraid of him,” she said.

Earlier on September 3, Vartika Singh had allegedly attacked Ansari and threatened to kill him for being an obstacle in the case. Ansari had lodged a complaint against her.

–IANS

amita/in