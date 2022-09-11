SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Court orders freezing of 13 more bank accounts of Pak PM’s son

The Special Court Central has ordered the freezing of 13 more accounts of Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the National Bank of Pakistan, The News reported.

Suleman, along with father Shehbaz and brother Hamza Shehbaz, is accused of alleged money laundering worth Rs 16 billion.

The court directed the authorities concerned to freeze the accounts of companies said to be owned by Suleman, including Al Arabia Sugar Mills, Ramzan Sugar Mills, Chiniot Power Limited, Sharif Feed Mills and Unitas Steel.

It also issued a showcause notice to bank officers for not freezing Suleman’s accounts despite the court orders.

The court observed why criminal proceedings should not be initiated against the bank officers for not complying with the court orders.

The court added that the banks had been given clear orders to freeze the accounts and the investigation officer had informed the banks in writing of the court orders, The News reported.

The banks, instead of complying with the court orders on freezing accounts, just presented details of the accounts, the court order said. The court then summoned the bank officers in person on September 17.

