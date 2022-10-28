INDIA

Court orders Partha Chatterjee’s physical present, rejects virtual attendance

NewsWire
0
0

A special CBI court on Friday rejected an application by a correctional home in Kolkata for the virtual appearance of former Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam and instead ordered his physical presence on October 31.

The state’s former education minister was supposed to be physically present at the court on Friday. However, the authorities of the Presidency Special Correctional Home, where he is being housed, made an appeal for his virtual presence.

However, the letter of appeal from the correctional home the court on Friday morning.

However, complications then started as the link for the virtual hearing started malfunctioning.

At the same time, the court took strong objections to the letter of appeal claiming that it was unwarranted since in the previous hearing, it had ordered for physical presence of the accused on Friday.

Finally, the special court of CBI ordered Chatterjee’s physical presence by 10.20 a.m. on October 31.

Despite the former minister being ready for a physical appearance, the correctional home authorities have insisted on his virtual presence on security grounds.

In its first charge sheet on the scam filed recently, the CBI had pinpointed Chatterjee as the principal mastermind behind the conspiracy.

Similarly, Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the matter, also filed its charge sheet in which it held Chatterjee as the prime conspirator.

He was arrested by ED in of July and he is currently under judicial custody.

20221028-145004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salman Khan meets Jain monk as he accomplishes 180-day fast

    Indian scientist too flagged Wuhan lab leak way back (Ld)

    Muslim youth ‘stab’ case: News portal faces action for spreading false...

    Nimisha Priya case: Will appeal against death penalty, Centre tells HC