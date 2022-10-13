INDIALIFESTYLE

Court orders registration of case against 7 Noida policemen

A court has ordered that a case should be registered against seven Noida policemen, including a station house officer.

It is alleged that the police arrested a youth, implicated him in a false case and sent him to jail, following which the family members approached the court. Accepting the application, the court has ordered a probe against the seven policemen of 113 police station of Noida.

Jagesh, who lives in Sorkha village, was picked up by the police from his house who then took him to the police station and assaulted him, stated the victims’s family in a petition submitted to the district court of Gautam Buddh Nagar. They said that the police filed a false case of theft against him and sent him to jail.

In their file, the police wrote that they caught him from somewhere else and not his house. An FIR will be registered against the accused policemen.

20221013-145004

