WORLD

Court orders release of Peru’s ex-President Fujimori

By NewsWire
0
0

Peru’s Constitutional Court has approved a “habeas corpus” filed by the lawyers of former President Alberto Fujimori, with which he may be released from prison this week.

The appeal proposes restoring the humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori on December 24, 2017 by then President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, and which was later annulled by the Supreme Court in October 2018 for lacking legal grounds, reports Xinhua news agency.

The decision “restores” the December 2017 resolution “which granted the petitioner a humanitarian pardon, and orders his freedom”, the court said in a statement.

Fujimori has been serving a 25-year sentence for human rights violations during his term in office from 1990 to 2000, including the massacres in Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992).

Incumbent President Pedro Castillo criticized the court’s decision, tweeting that “the institutional crisis” he spoke of in a message to Congress is reflected in the latest decision from the court.

20220318-141202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.