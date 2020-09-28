Court pulls up CBI for not questioning 3 ex-chiefs in Moin Qureshi case

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) A Delhi court has pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning ex-CBI directors Ranjit Sinha, A.P. Singh and Alok Verma in connection with an alleged bribery case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

In October 2018, a case was registered against then CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana. The complainant, Sathish Babu Sana, had alleged that he paid Rs 2 crore bribe to Asthana to be spared of any action in an investigation into the Moin Qureshi case.

According to a chargesheet, Qureshi was in touch with senior officer(s) of the CBI. He would collect money from different individuals either directly or through his agents, such as Sathish Babu Sana, to influence the cases being investigated by the CBI.

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal put forth six questions before the agency. In one of the questions, he asked why is it dragging its feet in a case involving the roles of two of its ex-directors “which may lead to an inference that it is not very keen to pursue investigations against them.”

The court added, “It is apparent that in this case, the role of two of its ex-directors is under scanner, i.e., A.P. Singh and Ranjit Sinha, along with alleged middleman Moin Akhtar Qureshi, which needs upfront, i.e., frank and honest investigations.”

The Special CBI Judge told the CBI that its image as the premier investigating agency of India is redoubtable. However, at the same time, it has to rise to the occasion to investigate the allegations against its two top ex-honchos to further enhance its eminence.

In another question, the court asked whether the role of Ranjit Sinha, another ex-director of CBI alleged to be linked to Moin Qureshi, is also being investigated.

It also asked why the CBI did not bring the probe in this case to a logical end by using the tried and tested methods of investigation like searches and custodial interrogation of potential suspects.

The probe agency was also asked if the alleged role of another of its ex-directors, Alok Verma, was being investigated. Verma allegedly stalled or did not allow the investigations to reach their logical end during his tenure.

“Why A.P. Singh has not been investigated in this case? If no definitive timeline can be given, does that mean that the investigations will go on for an indefinite period of time, so that the FIR may die its own death? Replies to all the questions in this regard are most ambivalent and evasive,” the court said.

The court has sought a status report from the CBI on these questions by October 27, 2020, when the matter will be heard further.

Besides this, the CBI also submitted answers to nine questions the judge had asked earlier. The agency apprised the court that so far 544 documents have been collected and 63 witnesses have been examined in connection with the case.

On being asked what actions have been taken against the public servants for whom Qureshi was allegedly acting as a middleman, the agency said that the investigation is being conducted and the role of such public servants is being probed.

The probe agency further told the court that many CBI officers have been examined in connection with this case, including some public servants from the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.

