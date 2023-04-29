INDIA

Court pulls up CBI for slow progress in probe into alleged recruitment scam

The judge of a special CBI court here on Saturday set a 21-day deadline for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to show the progress it made in its probe into the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The judge was especially critical of the CBI for not arresting the government employees named as beneficiaries in the alleged recruitment scam yet.

“Barring two cases, the progress of the probe in the other related cases is extremely demoralising. Is this a civil matter? How long will you be able to keep the accused behind bars in the name of investigation process? Take some concrete steps,” the judge told the CBI counsel.

When the CBI counsel said that there is evidence of involvement of government officials in the alleged scan, the judge asked why the central agency is yet to question them after taking them into custody.

“You are yet to reveal who received money from the accused persons such as Kuntal Ghosh and Tapas Mondal. A scam of such a nature could not have been possible without the involvement of government officials. Please complete the circle. Show your progress in the investigation in the next 21 days,” the judge told the CBI counsel.

