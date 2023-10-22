INDIA

Court rejects plea seeking inclusion of ‘wazookhana’ in Gyanvapi mosque survey

A Varanasi court has rejected a plea seeking the inclusion of the “wazookhana” in an ongoing Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

In its order on Saturday, the court said that the inclusion of “wazookhana”, a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions, in the ASI survey would be in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions of a “non-invasive methodology”.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.

The ASI survey began in July after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is “necessary in the interest of justice” and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

The ASI has been granted time till November 6 to complete the survey.

20231021150005

RELATED ARTICLES

