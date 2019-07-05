Court reserves order on Satyendra Jain’s bail in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order over the bail plea filed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain in connection with a case of disproportionate assets.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order in the matter for July 16.

The court also extended the interim protection from arrest for Jain till the date of order.

In its charge sheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also named Jain’s wife Poonam Jain and business associates Ajit Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ayush Jain in the case.

The agency alleged that Jain along with Vaibhav sent money to a Kolkata-based ‘hawala’ operator Rajendra Bansal, who, in turn, provided accommodation entries in the form of share application money in the companies owned by the health minister and his relatives and business associates.

–IANS

anb/kr