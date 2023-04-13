INDIA

Court seeks ED’s response to Satyendar Jain’s case transfer plea

NewsWire
0
2

A Delhi court on Thursday sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s response to an application moved by jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyender Jain seeking transfer of a money laundering case to another judge.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta issued notice to the ED on Jain’s plea, returnable by May 4, the next date of hearing in the matter.

The court, however, refused to stay the proceedings before Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who is currently hearing the case, during the pendency of the application.

Jain on Tuesday sought transfer of two cases related to alleged corruption and money laundering brought against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED to another judge.

Both the cases are currently being heard by Special Judge Dhull.

The proceedings in the CBI corruption case have been temporarily halted by the District Judge until May 4, when arguments on Jain’s transfer application will be heard.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, 2022, by the central agency under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain.

The CBI has alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Delhi government during February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.

20230413-214803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raghav Juyal confirms he’s a pivotal part of Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi...

    Medical test of Sisodia conducted after arrest in Excise policy case

    Indian doctor on international panel to set transplant guidelines

    Matter of pride for Telugus: Venkaiah Naidu on Golden Globe award...