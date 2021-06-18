A Special Court in Shimla on Friday sentenced Anil Kumar aka Nilu to undergo life imprisonment till the end of his natural life with a fine of Rs 10,000 in connection with the rape and murder of a minor in Kotkhai area of Himachal Pradesh in 2017.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said that the Special Judge (POCSO), sentenced Kumar to undergo life imprisonment till the remainder of his natural life and a fine of Rs 10,000 in the case related to the rape and murder of a minor girl at Kotkhai.

The CBI had registered a case on July 22, 2017 on the orders of the Himachal Pradesh High Court dated July 19, 2017.

The case of rape and murder was earlier registered at Police Station Kotkhai in Shimla district on the allegations of rape and murder of a minor girl in the forest of Halaila.

Six persons were arrested by the local police in the case, he said.

The official said that the case was being monitored by the High Court through the status reports which were placed before it from time to time.

“During investigation, it was found that the victim was raped and murdered by the accused Kumar, a woodcutter by profession,” he said.

He said that the case was very challenging and blind, involving public sentiments.

“There was no eyewitness in this case. The scene of crime was in a dense forest with least human encroachment. The accused did not belong to the area of the scene of crime and also frequently changed his location after the said crime. The involvement of the accused in the crime was established through DNA profiling, along with other evidence,” the spokesperson said.

He said that after thorough investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the court of Special Judge (POCSO), Shimla against the accused Kumar.

“CBI investigation also revealed that the 6 accused arrested by the state police earlier, were not found involved in the crime,” he said.

He pointed out that after considering all the oral, documentary, scientific, medical and circumstantial evidence etc on record, the trial Court found Kumar guilty and convicted him on April 28 this year.

The rape and murder of the minor girl had sparked angry reactions from different sections of the society.

