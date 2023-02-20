INDIA

Court slaps fine on TN minister for repeatedly skipping hearings

NewsWire
0
0

A district court in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on state Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran after he repeatedly failed to appear in court for hearings in a 2013 case.

Similar penalties were imposed on DMK functionary Vinod, and AIADMK functionary Bharathiyar also in this case.

A case had been filed against Ramachandran and others after several people were injured in a clash between DMK and AIADMK workers during the elections for Vice Chairman of the Wellington Cantonment Board.

With the minister repeatedly not appearing for court hearings in the matter, the district and sessions court in Udhagamandalam imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 to be paid to a temple trust.

20230220-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Very important to create an environment where high-pressure isn’t felt: Rohit...

    Elite Pro Basketball League to organise its preseason from March 11-20

    DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel transferred days after Sukesh’s letter to L-G

    Taliban in Kabul: Geopolitical implications for India