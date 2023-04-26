INDIA

Court slaps penalty of over Rs 3 cr on ASI official in DA case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Karnataka’s Bengaluru has awarded five years’ rigorous imprisonment to M. H. Thangal, the then deputy superintending horticulturist, Archaeological Survey of India, Mysuru and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 3,50,00,000 for possessing disproportionate assets.

The court also awarded three years’ imprisonment to his wife Machamthui Charenamei with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The CBI registered the case on August 13, 2019 against the accused over the allegations that he enriched himself illegally during the period January 1, 2012 to August 8, 2019 and was found in possession of assets to the tune of Rs 3,11,94,005 which was disproportionate to his known sources of income by 103 per cent.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against him and his wife. The trial court found both the accused guilty and convicted them.

