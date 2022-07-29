A court here on Friday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, his wife and others in the alleged money laundering case.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel on Friday also virtually heard Jain.

During the hearing, the court also came heavily on the probe agency for giving photocopies in the charge sheet. It also expressed displeasure on wrongly linking Jain with the four accused companies, observing that he was neither the Director nor associated with them.

“Merely by writing the name of Satyendar Jain, the company will not become theirs! Is this the first time that you are filing a charge sheet?” the court orally remarked.

To this, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted that he would file a rectified version by the next date.

The court has also asked all the accused to appear on August 6.

Regarding the bail application of Jain, the judge said: “Report has been received from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, however, it has been submitted by the Ld. SPP for ED that vide order dated July 28, passed by Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, the trial court has been directed not to consider the said report till the next date of hearing before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi while considering the application for interim bail filed on behalf of applicant/accused Satyendar Kumar Jain.”

His bail application will be heard for consideration on August 20.

Jain, whose bail was denied in various hearings since May 31, is currently admitted to the city government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, as he complained of medical issues.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and others of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by the minister.

