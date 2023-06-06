INDIA

Court to announce decision in Shekhawat defamation case against Gehlot on June 24

The Delhi-based Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its verdict in the criminal defamation case filed against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on behalf of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Court will pronounce its verdict on June 24. It will decide whether to issue summons to Gehlot in the defamation case.

Shekhawat had filed a defamation petition in March before the Court against Gehlot for his alleged remarks about the Sanjivani scam.

Shekhawat has demanded prosecution of Gehlot under IPC sections for criminal defamation. He has also demanded financial compensation for the damage to his reputation.

The Rajasthan CM had on February 28 accused Shekhawat of being involved in the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

