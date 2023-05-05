SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Court to indict Imran on May 10 in Toshakhana case

An Islamabad court will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, in which the deposed Prime Minister is accused of taking gifts in an illegal manner, media reports said.

Islamabad District and Sessions Court’s Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar said on Friday that he would charge the PTI chief, as he ordered Khan to ensure his presence in his courtroom  after rejecting the latter’s request to dismiss the case.

Khan has not appeared before the court to date. He came to the capital judicial complex once to appear before the court, but due to PTI workers’ presence, chaos ensued and Khan was allowed to mark his attendance in his car.

