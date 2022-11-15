With the deadline set by the Calcutta Hight Court for ineligible candidates, who got appointed as teachers by adopting unfair means, to resign voluntarily having already expired, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said on Tuesday that time has come for the court to take cation against those who secured jobs even after submitting blank answer sheets.

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the head of CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the teacher’s recruitment scam to be present at his court by 2 pm on Wednesday with a list of candidates who secured teaching jobs after their actual marks in the optimal mark recognition (OMR) sheet were ‘illegally’ and ‘unethically’ increased in the server of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Incidentally, the deadline set by Justice Gangopadhyay for such candidates to resign voluntarily has already expired but not a single resignation on this count has reached the office of the WBSSC yet.

In September, Justice Gangopadhyay had issued an appeal to those who were appointed illegally to voluntarily send their resignation letter to the WBSSC office by November 7. He also said that those posts would be considered as vacant and accordingly the commission should inform the people about these vacant posts in the form of a notification uploaded on its website.

Gangopadhyay said that no proceedings will be ordered or initiated against those who resign voluntarily. However, he said that those not resigning voluntarily might face consequences from the court, including recommendation of barring them from all future government service for a certain period of time.

Reminding that order, Gangopadhyay said on Tuesday that time has come for the court to act against those who have not resigned voluntarily.

“The CBI will have to submit a list of those candidates who secured jobs even after submitting blank answer-sheets or answered only a couple of questions. The list will have to be submitted by Wednesday and the officer heading the SIT will have to be present at the court along with the list,” Gangopadhyay said.

Incidentally, the judge of a special CBI court, while hearing a matter relating to the WBSSC scam on Monday, had questioned as to why the central agency sleuths are not arresting the candidates who got their numbers in the entrance examination increased and got appointment letters by paying money.

“They should also be arrested since they are part of the conspiracy,” the judge said.

