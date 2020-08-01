Courteney Cox is back in ‘Scream’ saga

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Courteney Cox will be back as news reporter Gale Weathers in the upcoming reboot of hit film, Scream.

Filming is expected to begin later this year in Wilmington in North Carolina, reports variety.com.

“Ready Or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the reboot, scripted by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

In May, actor David Arquette had shared that he is reprising his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming reboot. The plot details for the reboot are still under wraps.

The original “Scream” released in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting “The Scream”.

Cox and Arquette co-starred in the four-film franchise, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. The sequels were released in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett and Williamson and Chad Villella, who operate as the production company Radio Silence, shared their excitement through a statement.

“We can’t imagine ‘Scream’ without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ saga,” they said jointly.

