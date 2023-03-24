ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Courteney Cox turns Monica Geller as she cleans Hollywood Walk of Fame star

‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox had her fans in hysterics with her latest Instagram upload as she channelled her inner Monica Geller.

The actress’ character on ‘Friends’ is well-known for being obsessed with cleaning and it looks like those habits have now crossed into the real world, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Courteney, 58, jokingly hid away from the crowds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before taking it upon herself to make sure the honours for the stars were looking shiny and new.

As passers by walked over the famous names – including her own – Courteney came out with a spray and wipe in her hands and hit out at those dirtying the symbols.

As per Mirror.co.uk, in the Instagram upload, with Dolly Parton’s 9-to-5 playing over the top of the video, Courteney is heard saying: “You can walk around,” after they were seen to wipe their feet on the tiles.

As well as her own, Courteney got to grips with the stars for Lauren Dern, who also shared the clip with her followers alongside the caption: “Thank you, Court, for cleaning us all up good!”

