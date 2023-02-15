BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Courtesy IAF, 2,500 underprivileged school kids get to visit Aero India show

NewsWire
0
0

In a heartwarming gesture towards children from underprivileged backgrounds, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has facilitated a visit to the Aero India 2023 for around 2,500 students from across Karnataka.

The first ever initiative of this kind at Aero India was organised in coordination with the government of Karnataka.

The students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society hailing from Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class communities from various remote parts of the Karnataka are excited to be witnessing the Air Show.

This joint initiative of Social Welfare Department, government of Karnataka, with Indian Air Force is a defining moment for more than 2,500 children from more than 300 government residential schools to open their minds and use this platform as a runway to soar to newer heights, a defence department release stated.

On Tuesday, as part of the initiative, 150 students hailing from Valmiki Ashrama school, Ambedkar Vasati Shaale and Valmiki Vasathi Shaale from Bengaluru Rural areas witnessed the Aero India show.

The event left an indelible mark on the students’ minds, inspiring and motivating them to pursue their dreams in the aerospace industry.

20230215-182603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HMIF provides critical oxygen products to Delhi govt

    Global roadmap to achieve clean energy transition by 2030

    Vi Business Plus introduces new mobility offerings for enterprises

    ‘SC order on limitations of timeline applicable only on appeals by...