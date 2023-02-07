Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was left out of the club’s squad that has reached Morocco to play in the World Club Cup.

The European Champions, who flew to Morocco on Monday, face Egyptian side Al Ahly in the semifinal of the tournament on Wednesday, with Andriy Lunin continuing in goal after stepping in as a last-minute substitute for Courtois in Sunday’s defeat to Mallorca.

Courtois injured his left-abductor muscle in the pre-game warm-up, just half an hour before kick-off and underwent tests on the problem on Monday.

He was then omitted from the travelling squad of 22 players, named by coach Carlo Ancelotti after Monday’s afternoon training session, with Luis Lopez and B-team keeper Lucas Canizares named along with Lunin in the squad, reports news agency Xinhua.

Striker Karim Benzema and central defender Eder Militao, who both suffered muscle problems in Thursday’s 2-0 win at home to Valencia, have also been left out of the squad, although the Spanish sports press inform there are hopes the duo could recover in time to play in Saturday’s final if Real Madrid qualify.

Other players who miss out on the trip are winger Eden Hazard, who has damaged a ligament in his left ankle, while Ferland Mendy has a muscle injury and Lucas Vazquez is recovering from a twisted ankle.

