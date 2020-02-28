Courts not equipped to control riots: SC on Delhi violence

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday said that the courts are not equipped to handle pressure to control riots. The apex court made this comment while agreeing to hear a plea of Delhi riot victims seeking registration of FIRs against those who incited violence.

“Courts are not equipped to handle such kind of pressure”, said the Supreme Court. SC will hear the matter on Wednesday.

A bench led by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant said: “The courts are not equipped to control riots as it is the job of the executive…Courts are not equipped to handle such kind of pressure. They step in only to correct decisions and moreover the High Court is seized of the matter”.

The petition was mentioned for urgent hearing by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who was representing the riots victims. The top court also said it wishes for peace and also have limitations.

“We will hear but you have to understand. The courts come on the scene after the incident has happened. We wish peace… we have limitations,” said the court. It also noted that the media reports suggested as if courts are responsible.

The plea seeking registration of FIRs against politicians for hate speeches which allegedly led to violence in the national capital.

Gonsalves contended before the top court that the Delhi High Court has deferred the matter for four weeks. He insisted the plea has been deferred despite the fact that people are still dying due to the sprut of violence.

–IANS

ss/rs/