Courts now the last resort as people lose faith in Kerala Police: Congress

Congress’s Kerala unit President K.Sudhakaran on Thursday claimed that things have reached a stage in the state, that to get justice, the only resort is to approach the courts, as the Kerala Police fails to act.

“This is because, with the maze of allegations that has surfaced against the ruling CPI-M and its feeder organisations, the Kerala Police is stunted and unable to go forward, while this very same police is registering cases against senior opposition leaders at the drop of a hat,” he said.

State police have registered cases against Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala on various allegations.

Sudhakaran’s comments came, referring to the recent news item where top SFI leader Nikhil Thomas managed to get admission for M.Com, without even passing B.Com by produced a fake certificate from Kalinga University that he passed B.Com from there.

Thomas, after being arrested, revealed that it was his friend, and former SFI leader Abin C.Raj, who arranged the certificate.

Raj also was arrested and both of them are in judicial custody.

“We have been reading reports in the social media being put out by those close to the CPI-M that Raj has done the same by giving fake certificates to others also and the police know that if they start a probe, it could well stir a hornet ’s nest and hence they are just not going forward with a probe. If there is no proper probe, we will certainly approach the Court for a probe into the certificate scam,” said Sudhakaran.

He also said despite Congress MP Benny Behanan registering a complaint on a report by former top CPI-M party journalist G. Shakthidaran where he says he saw Vijayan, while being the state party Secretary, collecting and counting Rs 2 crore cash at his office in Kochi, but the police had done nothing and hence, people have only the courts to go for seeking justice.

