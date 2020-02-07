Couture and bling

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANSlife) It’s been all of two weeks since his showcase, and designer Rahul Mishra’s creations are already making it to celebrity closets.

American actress and singer Zandaya was spotted wearing Mishra’s ‘Sheer 3D hand-embroidered, ivory and organza multi leaf long jacket over a pair of black silk taffeta pants at Bulgari’s B.Zero 1 Rock jewellery event in New York city.

The ensemble is from the designer’s Couture Spring 2020 Collection which was showcased at the Paris Fashion Haute Couture Week. Mishra is the first Indian designer to have been selected to show at the event.

Titled ‘Home’ the collection is an ode to the idea of habitat, and a strong sense of belonging which celebrates the planet in all its beauty.

–IANS

tb/adr/