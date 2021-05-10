Stocks of Covaxin in the Capital could run out in the next 24 hours and stocks of Covishield are likely to get exhausted in the next three to four days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

“Delhi has stocks for just one day for one and for three or four days for the other. Covaxin stock will last a day and Covishield three or four days,” said Jain during his visit to a 400-bed Covid facility at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

The Minister told mediapersons there were just 274,460 doses – both Covaxin and Covishield – meant for those between the ages of 18 and 44 years purchased by the state as on May 9. There were 467,190 doses allocated by the Centre meant for those above the ages of 45 years, health care workers, and frontline workers till May 9.

As per the Centre’s directives, states have to use 70 per cent of these doses to give the second shot to those who have already received one. Delhi has been giving nearly 95,000 shots a day during the last week, according to data shared by the government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting that the government must come up with a uniform price for the vaccine doses as states and private hospitals were competing for the same supply.

–IANS

pd/ash