Canindia News

Covid-19: 16,639 UTPs, 150 convicts released in Odisha

by CanIndia New Wire Service01

Bhubaneswar, July 29 (IANS) The Odisha government has released as many as 16,639 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and 150 convicts from various jails across the state due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, said an official on Wednesday.

The prisoners have been released between March 20 and July 28 as part of decongestion measures of jails following the recommendation of a high-power committee.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court and decision of the high-power committee of the state, th prisoners have been released by court orders, said a statement from the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services.

“As directed by High-Powered Committee, the Undertrial Review Committees of 30 districts having District Judges, District Magistrates, Superintendents of police, Secretary DLSA &amp; Jail superintendents as members had taken conscious decisions on merit for ensuring decongestion of jails,” the statement said.

This apart, a total of 1,202 prisoners have been shifted from overcrowded jails to less crowded jails so far.

–IANS

cd/rt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.