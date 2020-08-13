Covid-19: 2,500 smartphones for kids from worst-affected sections

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANSlife) Ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day, 2,500 new smartphones will be donated to children from communities worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative was announced on Thursday by ‘Teach for India’ and smartphone giant Mi India who have partnered to donate phones worth two crore rupees.

According to the brand, the association with ‘Teach For India’ will ensure that the children can avail these smartphones for online learning and education. With schools going online due to the lockdown, thousands of students have been unable to attend classes. The partnership will ensure that these new smartphones can be used by children to access online classes, ensuring continuity in their education. The donation drive will take place via the brand’s retail network.

Sandeep Rai, Chief of City Operations at ‘Teach for India’, said, “The pandemic has threatened the very social fabric of the nation. The dynamics of education have changed especially for under-resourced communities. ‘Teach For India’ is adopting a new approach, blended learning, which has the potential to change the way children across India learn. We are extremely delighted to partner with Mi India and are thankful to them for stepping forward to empower these students to get the right tools for education.”

As per Muralikrishnan B, CEO, Mi India, the brand believes in making technology accessible to every Indian. “We are very grateful to our retail partners who have come together with Mi India to pledge the 2,500-plus smartphones under this initiative. Children’s education is a cause we will continue to work for.”

