Covid-19: 5 Rajasthan districts achieve 90% recovery

Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) In a positive news amid the Covid-19 gloom, almost half of the total districts of Rajasthan have recorded above 80 per cent recovery rate, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday.

Among these districts, five have recorded over 90 per cent recovery — Churu (90.2 per cent), Jalore (96.3 per cent), Jhunjhunu (91.4 per cent), Pali (91.2 per cent) and Sirohi (90.6 per cent).

The districts with more than 80 per cent recovery rate are Ajmer (84.6 per cent), Barmer (84.4 per cent), Bharatpur (85.3 per cent), Dausa (86.7 per cent), Dungarpur (86.5 per cent), Jaisalmer (85 per cent), Jhalawar (86.6 per cent), Nagaur 86.2 per cent), Rajsamand (86.2 per cent), Tonk (81.3 per cent) and Udaipur (80.1 per cent), the minister said.

Elaborating the development, Sharma said, “Rajasthan was the first state to impose lockdown, and strictness was imposed right at the start since it helped in containing the virus spread. Bringing every section of the society to fight the pandemic has been our plan since the beginning. We will make sure that we work towards fighting this unknown enemy together.”

“Our health officials are committed to saving lives. With Mission LISA, our priority is to save lives. Good governance and efforts of the administration, health workers and the police have been fruitful in many districts of the state,” said Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Rajasthan.

He added, “The spike in the number of cases is the result of aggressive testing. We plan to test more and currently we have RT-PCR testing capacity of over 45,000. I want to appeal to the people not to panic and not to come out of the house unless it’s important.”

The case doubling rate in Rajasthan has reached 28 days. Overall, the recovery in Rajasthan stands at 76.53 per cent.

–IANS

arc/arm