Covid-19: 6,202 persons discharged from different hospitals in TN

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) As many as 6,020 persons were discharged from various hospitals in Tamil Nadu after recovering from Covid-19 on Sunday, while 5,994 persons have tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, said the state Health Department.

In a statement issued here, the health department said that 6,202 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the number of discharges to 238,638.

The total number of persons testing positive for coronavirus went up by 5,994 to 296,901. The number of active cases in the state stands at 53,336.

The state recorded the death of 119 Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,927.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group of 0-12 years has gone up to 14,605.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 tally with 989 persons testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state capital’s tally to 109,117. The number of active cases in the city stands at 11,654 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stands at 1,061.

