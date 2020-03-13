COVID-19: 83 persons tested positive in India, 2 die

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Health Ministry has uploaded data showing state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases on its official website. A total of 83 persons have been tested positive across India so far.

The data took into account cases compiled till 9 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the ministry, there are at least 66 Indian nationals and 17 foreigners who are confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of two persons have died so far with one death in the national capital and one in Karnataka.

Delhi has seven cases, all are Indians, of which one person has been discharged.

While in Haryana there are 14 confirmed cases and all the patients are foreign nationals. Kerala reported most cases – 19 (including 3 who recovered).

After Kerala, Maharashtra has most confirmed cases, at least 14.

In Uttar Pradesh, 11 cases have been reported, of which, 10 patients are Indians and 1 is a foreigner.

There are six cases in Karnataka, including first death reported in India due to COVID-19.

Rajasthan has reported three cases, of which one patient is an Indian national and two are foreigners. Out of the three persons, one has been discharged.

At least one confirmed case has been reported each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir also reported one confirmed case while Union Territory of Ladakh confirmed three cases.

Of the total 83 cases of coronavirus in India on Saturday, 10 have so far been cured while two have lost their lives.

Moreover, the data shows that so far 11,71,061 have been screened at the Airports across India.

–IANS

anb/skp/