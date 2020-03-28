COVID-19: Bengal Tennis Association donates Rs 1 lakh

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) The Bengal Tennis Association on Monday decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bengal Tennis Association has decided to contribute an amount of Rs 1 lakh through Bengal Olympic Association in this moment of crisis,” BTA secretary Mihir Mitra said in a statement.

City football giants East Bengal also pledged to donate around Rs 30-35 lakh to West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund on Monday.

“We will donate 30-35 lakhs. We will send across the amount by this week,” the club’s executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar told IANS on Monday.

On Saturday, Mohun Bagan announced that they will donate Rs 20 lakh towards West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.

“These are challenging times for everyone and none should be left behind. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others also join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis,” Mohun Bagan general secretary Srinjoy Bose had said in a statement on the club’s website.

Mohun Bagan have already emerged as the champions of the I-League with four rounds to go. The League, however, is yet to be completed and the matches are put on hold owing to the outbreak.

Another club from the city, Aryan, have also contributed Rs 2 lakh to the state relief fund.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

CAB office bearers secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das have also come forward to contribute to the cause by donating Rs one lakh each.

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly’s club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate. Veteran Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee also requested CAB to donate his one month’s salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund.

So far there have been 22 confirmed cases in West Bengal with two deaths.

–IANS

dm/