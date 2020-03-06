CoVID-19: Bengaluru kindergarten schools shut

Bengaluru, March 9 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Monday declared holidays in all kindergarten schools as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus infections.

“Further to the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for KG/UKG classes in Bengaluru north, south and rural districts,” tweeted Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar.

However, it was not yet clear for how long pre-primary classes were to be shut. Many parents were unaware of the move reported on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Earlier, state Health, Family Welfare and Aayush Services Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey recommend the step, citing coronavirus positive cases in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

“It is requested to take steps for the closure of pre-kindergarten, LKG and UKG schools in BBMP and Bengaluru urban areas with immediate effect and till further orders to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus in the community,” said Pandey.

–IANS

sth/tsb