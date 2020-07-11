COVID-19: CAB medical panel doctors offer help at quarantine facility

Kolkata, July 11 (IANS) Reputed doctors attached with major hospitals in the city who are members of medical committee of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have written to its President Avishek Dalmiya offering help in the quarantine facility that would be set up.

“It is absolutely heartening to note that medical experts have agreed to offer their services for the quarantine facilities to be set up at Eden Gardens.

“We would intimate Kolkata Police regarding this development. The doctors have also come forward by suggesting to us on how we can keep the balance areas safe and what measures we need to adopt,” said Avishek.

The CAB medical committee members have already expressed their desire to involve themselves at the facility.

Santi Ranjan Dasgupta, who is also known for his sports connections, is also helping the association during the pandemic with his suggestions.

Among other developments during the day, joint secretary Debabrata Das along with medical committee chairman Pradip Dey visited Eden Gardens to relocate the groundsmen and other staff to the dormitory and other makeshift staying arrangements in blocks closer to the club house.

Thorough sanitisation of dormitories are also being conducted prior to shifting.

Furthermore, cleaning processes of toilets would commence soon in the blocks where quarantine facilities would be set up.

–IANS

dm/bbh