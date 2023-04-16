HEALTHINDIA

Covid-19 case surge: Masks made mandatory in TN’s Ranipet

NewsWire
0
0

Authorities in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet have made wearing of face masks mandatory in the district amid surge in Covid cases in the state.

District Collector S. Valarmathi has also directed people to maintain social distancing in crowded areas.

However the state Health Department has said that there was no need of panic as the state has not witnessed any large clusters and the cases are mostly isolated.

It has, however, asked elderly people and those with co-morbidities to wear masks and not to move around in crowded places.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 502 new cases that include people coming from the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, and France.

20230416-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IISc researchers develop alternative mechanism to render SARS-Cov-2 inactive

    Covid: India’s vaccination coverage crosses 145cr mark

    Belarus reports 943 new Covid-19 cases, total nears 400,000

    Pfizer to offer all its drugs not-for-profit to 45 lower-income countries