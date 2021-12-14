Covid-19 cases among children on the rise, says US report

Covid-19 cases among children in the US are on the rise, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has reported.

Over 1,64,000 child cases were added the past week, an increase of nearly 24 per cent over the prior week, the AAP wrote in a report published on Monday, adding that child Covid-19 cases are above 1,00,000 for the 18th week in a row, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of December 9, nearly 7.2 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

