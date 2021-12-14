HomeHEALTHCovid-19 cases among children on the rise, says US report
HEALTH

Covid-19 cases among children on the rise, says US report

By NewsWire
0
8

Covid-19 cases among children in the US are on the rise, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has reported.

Over 1,64,000 child cases were added the past week, an increase of nearly 24 per cent over the prior week, the AAP wrote in a report published on Monday, adding that child Covid-19 cases are above 1,00,000 for the 18th week in a row, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of December 9, nearly 7.2 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

20211215-001632

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

STAY CONNECTED

37,451FansLike
23,453FollowersFollow
18,458FollowersFollow
Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.