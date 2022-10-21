HEALTHWORLD

Covid-19 cases bounce back in Finland

NewsWire
0
0

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has reported an increase in the presence of Covid-19 in its wastewater sampling.

The country’s current Covid-19 situation is about as bleak as it was at the beginning of 2022, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the THL’s monitoring report.

THL leading expert Tarja Pitkanen told national broadcaster Yle that the country is currently on the crest of a wave caused by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Omicron was first detected in Finland in early 2022. The number of confirmed cases was relatively low in August, but the trend appears to be reversed now, she said.

The coming weeks will show whether the levels of Covid-19 detected in wastewater will exceed those recorded at the beginning of this year, she said.

She added that the Omicron subvariant BA.5 has become the dominant strain of the virus in Finland, with subvariants BA.2 and BA.4 also detected in certain parts of the country.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional data showed that Europe recorded a rise in Covid-19 cases in the first week of October.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, although the overall situation is better than it was last autumn.

20221022-045003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Active Covid cases drop below 40k in Andhra

    Shanghai strengthens treating capacity for severe Covid-19 cases

    Registration for 2nd Covaxin dose opens in J&K

    People urged to minimise Covid risk during Easter