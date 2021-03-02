The Covid-19 cases further declined on Tuesday along with the test positivity rate, coming down to 4.31 per cent.

As many as 2,938 new Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

State Health Minister K.K.Shailaja said: “3,512 people turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 10,12,484.”

In the state there were 47,277 Covid positive patients.

16 Covid deaths was reported, pushing the toll to 4,226.

Across the state there were 2,05,315 people under observation at various places which includes 7,004 at hospitals.

The number of hotspots in the state stood at 362.

Earlier in the day, Shailaja and two State Ministers- E. Chandrasekheran and Ramachandran Kadannapally took the Covid vaccine jabs and on Wednesday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a few other cabinet ministers are expected to receive their doses soon.

–IANS

sg/sdr/