COVID-19 cases cross 39K mark in Gujarat, death toll over 2K

Gandhinagar, July 9 (IANS) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 39,280 on Thursday, as 861 fresh cases were reported in the state, with 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state now stands at 2,010.

However, the official said that on the positive side, 429 patients were discharged on Thursday, and so far, total 27,742 patients have been discharged in the state.

It has just been 9 days of July and Gujarat has witnessed over 6,600 COVID-19 cases each day with a new record. With an average of 737 cases daily, the state has registered 6,637 positive cases during just in nine days of July.

Surat has now emerged as the new hotspot for coronavirus in the state and Ahmedabad’s positive cases are on the declining trend.

Registering over 35 per cent of Thursday’s positive cases, Surat saw 307 cases detected, the highest daily spike. While on the declining trend, Ahmedabad saw 162 cases coming up.

Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara 68, Gandhinagar 32, Valsad 28, Bhavnagar 23, Rajkot 20, Bharuch and Junagadh with 19 each, Banaskantha 18, Kheda and Mahesana with 17 each, Navsari 16, Dahod 13, Anand, Sabarkantha and Jamnagar with 11 each, Surendranagar 10, Gir-Somnath 9, Amreli and Tapi with 8 each, Botad 6, Aravalli, Kutch and Patan with 5 each, Morbi and Chhota Udepur with 4 each, Panchmahals 3, Narmada and Porbandar with one positive cases each.

Among 15 fatalities reported in the state, six patients died in Surat, five patients in Ahmedabad and one patient each died from Aravalli, Patan, Banaskantha and Bharuch due to the virus.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,511. 206 have died in Surat, 53 in Vadodara, 32 in Gandhinagar, 23 in Aravalli, 18 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 14 deaths each in Rajkot and Banaskantha, 13 deaths each in Bhavnagar, Anand, Mahesana and Kheda and 11 have died in Bharuch.

The death toll rate in Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll is gradually getting lower. On Thursday, it has come down a bit to 75.17 per cent. Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rate for coronavirus in the country, 5.11 per cent.

On Thursday, the health authorities carried out 7,828 RT-PCR tests. Till now the health authorities have conducted 4,41,692 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat.

Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 4,02,412, have been found negative.

There are 9528 active cases, out of which the condition of 9,456 is stable, whereas 72 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Currently, there are nearly 3 lakh people quarantined in the state at 2,98,738, where 2,95,749 are home quarantined and 2,989 in government facilities.

