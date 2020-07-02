Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh surpass 150,000 mark

Dhaka, July 2 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh on Thursday surpassed 150,000 as 4,019 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily jump since March 8, officials said.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing that 4,019 new Covid-19 positive cases and 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua reported.

“The number of confirmed infections in the country totalled 153,277 while fatalities stood at 1,926,” she said.

According to the official, 18,362 samples were tested since Wednesday in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 66,442 including 4,334 on Thursday.

Bangladesh recorded previous highest 4,014 cases in a 24-hour period on June 29.

The country reported the highest 64 deaths of Covid-19 patients in a day on June 30.

–IANS

pgh/