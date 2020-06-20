COVID-19 cases in Russia increase by 7,889, total at 576,952

Moscow, June 21 (IANS) Russia recorded an increase of 7,889 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 576,952, the country’s coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The death toll rose by 161 to 8,002, while 334,592 people have recovered, including 10,186 over the last 24 hours, said the statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,057 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 212,978.

On Friday, about 310,000 people were still under medical observation, while more than 16.6 million virus tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Saturday in a statement.

–IANS

rt/