Canindia News

COVID-19 cases in Russia increase by 7,889, total at 576,952

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Moscow, June 21 (IANS) Russia recorded an increase of 7,889 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 576,952, the country’s coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The death toll rose by 161 to 8,002, while 334,592 people have recovered, including 10,186 over the last 24 hours, said the statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,057 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 212,978.

On Friday, about 310,000 people were still under medical observation, while more than 16.6 million virus tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Saturday in a statement.

–IANS

rt/

Related posts

Global COVID-19 cases touch 7.2 mn: JHU

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid-19: Samsung India donates Rs 2 crore to Uttar Pradesh

CanIndia New Wire Service

50% of global population exposed to rising air pollution: Study

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.