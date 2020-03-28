COVID-19 cases in Turkey climb to 7,402, with 108 deaths

Ankara, March 29 (IANS) In the past 24 hours in Turkey, 16 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 108, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 7,402 in Turkey, the minister tweeted on Saturday night, Xinhua news reported.

A total of 7,641 tests were performed on Saturday and 1,704 were diagnosed, he added.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.

–IANS

rt/