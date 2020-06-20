COVID-19 cases top 108,000 in Bangladesh, deaths reach 1,425

Dhaka, June 21 (IANS) Bangladesh reported over 3,240 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the country to over 108,000.

A total of 3,240 new COVID-19 positive cases and 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Saturday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The total number of positive cases is now 108,775 and death toll stands currently at 1,425 with the fresh fatalities,” she added.

According to the official, 14,031 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

She said 1,048 more COVID-19 patients were announced as recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries so far to 43,993.

