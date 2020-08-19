Covid-19 cured cases exceed new infections in TN on Wednesday

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported the discharge of 6,384 Covid-19 recovered patients from various hospitals while 5,795 persons tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the state Health Department said 6,384 persons were cured of Covid-19 and were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally to 296,171.

The total number of coronavirus infected patients went up by 5,795 to 355,449 in the state.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 53,155.

The state recorded the death of 116 Covid-19 patients taking the toll till date to 6,123.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 17,026.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,186 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 120,267.

