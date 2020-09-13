Covid-19 cured count exceeds new corona infections in TN

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cured persons in Tamil Nadu on Sunday was 5,717 against the 5,693 persons who tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the state Health Department said.

In a statement issued here, the department said 5,717 were cured of Covid-19 and discharged from various hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 447,366, while the new cases took the total tally to 502,759.

The state recorded the death of 74 Covid-19 patients, taking its toll to 8,381.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is 47,012.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 994 persons testing positive for the virus, and the current tally standing at 148,584.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 21,850.

–IANS

