Covid-19 death toll reaches 239 in India, with 7447 cases

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 7447, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As per the Ministry data, of the total number, 6565 are active cases, 239 are dead, one has migrated, while 642 people have been discharged after recovery.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit with 1574 active cases, 110 deaths and 188 people having been cured. Tamil Nadu is the second worst hit state in India with a total of 943 cases including 8 deaths.

With more than 180 cases in just 24 hours, the national capital reported the third highest number with 903 active cases, 13 deaths and 25 patients having been discharged after being cured.

Delhi government on Friday declared five more areas in the city as containment zones, taking the total number of Covid-19 hotspots sealed in the national capital to 30.

As per a government notification, the new hotspots include Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi where Lane no 18 to 22 and nearby areas of Abu Bakar Masjid have been declared as containment zones while the rest of Zakir Nagar has been declared as a buffer zone.

The area around the Dindarpur village in Najafgarh has been made a containment zone after three from a family tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday, “Delhi now has 30 containment zones under operation SHIELD.”

–IANS

anb/skp/