Covid-19 deaths in Chile top 10,000

Santiago, Aug 9 (IANS) The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that 53 more deaths from Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 10,011.

According to the ministry’s daily report, 2,201 new cases were reported in the same period, taking the total caseload to 371,023, Xinhua reported.

Of the new cases, 1,511 presented symptoms and 604 were asymptomatic.

Chile remains under a state of emergency, and its borders have been closed, in-person classes have been suspended, and non-essential activity has been severely limited.

The Chilean government has embarked on a plan to gradually relax the quarantine in some areas in order to reactivate the economy, given a drop in new cases.

