Covid-19 dominates President’s speech on I-Day eve

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Covid-19 pandemic dominated President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day on Friday.

The President praised the role of the Corona warriors while saying that an “invisible virus has changed our lives”.

“The nation is indebted to the doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against Covid-19. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes,” said President Kovind.

He also praised the government’s role in providing free ration to crores of people during the pandemic, besides lauding the initiative to bring back scores of Indians stuck on foreign shores owing to the Covid-induced lockdown. He also praised the government’s role in helping thousands of migrants reach their respective hometowns.

“By introducing the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’, the government has enabled crores of people to earn their livelihood, and mitigate the impact of job-loss, dislocation and disruption caused by the pandemic,” said the President.

The President began his speech by remembering Mahatma Gandhi. “We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhiji,” he said.

–IANS

abn/arm